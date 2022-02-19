Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy — who switched allegiance from the U.S. to compete for Great Britain in his final Games in Beijing in honor of his mom — said he was “happy to be walking” following a horror crash in the men’s halfpipe final on Saturday.

Kenworthy crashed down on the lip of the pipe during his second run as horrendous weather engulfed the course. “It wasn’t the run I wanted to do,” the 30-year-old silver medalist at Sochi 2014 said after.

Britain's Gus Kenworthy crashes during the men's halfpipe finals. via Associated Press

“Considering the conditions, I still had more that I wanted, but after that bad slam I am happy to be walking and land the run and getting through it in one piece,” he added. “It is a good show despite how gnarly it is out here.”