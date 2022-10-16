Guy Fieri Wants One Comedian To Appear During A Possible 'SNL' Hosting Gig

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri isn’t ruling out a “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

Fieri, who appeared on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” on Friday, chatted with the CNN anchor about the possibility he would host the famed comedy sketch show, Uproxx reported.

Wallace asked Fieri about his thoughts on former “SNL” cast member Bobby Moynihan’s impression of him during his tenure with the show.

Fieri said he loved the “hysterical” comedian and recalled that the only time he went to see “SNL” was during Moynihan’s first performance.

He said he later met the comedian at a party and the two have since become friends.

“I’ve been on his podcast and he, matter of fact, Bobby is on the beginning of ’Guy’s Ultimate Game Night.′ You’ll see a fantastic show with him on there,” he said.

Fieri said he is going to host “SNL” and is “still looking forward to [being on] it one of these days.”

