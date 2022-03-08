Guy Reffitt, First Capitol Rioter To Stand Trial, Found Guilty By Jury

A jury found Guy Wesley Reffitt, the first Capitol riot participant to stand trial, guilty on all five counts after just a few hours of deliberation on Tuesday in a clean victory for prosecutors going after the rioters.

Reffitt had driven up to Washington, D.C., for then-President Donald Trump’s rally protesting the formal certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win. According to prosecutors, he acted as “the tip of the spear” for the mob that stormed the building where the certification was taking place, leading others past police barricades set up outside.

Advertisement

Photos, videos and a recording of Reffitt bragging about his participation ― taken surreptitiously by his son ― backed up their arguments.

Reffitt was charged with five felonies for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Capitol Hill, including arming himself with a gun, attempting to interfere with an official government proceeding and intimidating his teenage children to discourage them from cooperating with investigators.