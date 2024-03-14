Politicsmerrick garlandVoter IDfox business

Critics Pan GOP Lawmaker's 'Remarkable' Voter ID Argument: 'Worst Analogy' In History

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a Pennsylvania Republican, criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland's call to challenge "unnecessary" restrictions on ballot access.
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) steered his argument for voter ID requirements toward rental cars Wednesday as he questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland’s recent vow to challenge “unnecessary” restrictions on ballot access.

“It’s quite remarkable. You can’t rent a car in this country without showing an ID,” Reschenthaler told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

“There’s office buildings in Washington, D.C. you can’t get into unless you show an ID. But then to vote you don’t need an ID?”

The Pennsylvania Republican’s take arrives after Garland –– in remarks ahead of the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama –– pledged to challenge attempts by “states and jurisdictions to implement discriminatory, burdensome and unnecessary” restrictions on voting access such as voter ID requirements.

Critics on X mocked Reschenthaler’s argument including one social media user who called it “possibly the worst analogy in human history.”

