Performance To Empty Seats At Trump's July 4th Celebration Promptly Becomes A Meme

President Donald Trump’s July 4th event has produced a new meme.

The president was trolled on Twitter over the weekend after a short clip of a performance at his “Salute To America” event went viral.

The Saturday evening celebration ― which included military flyovers, a presidential address from the White House South Lawn, and a massive fireworks display that packed people into the National Mall despite dire concerns it would further the spread of coronavirus ― also featured several musical performances. One video, posted to Twitter, shows military personnel performing Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ 2014 hit “Uptown Funk” to a largely empty patch of seats.

The White House 4th of July entertainment is a white guy singing Bruno Mars pic.twitter.com/fuHkAtgaZx — Scott Gairdner (@scottgairdner) July 5, 2020

Other footage from the event showed guests ― which included medical and law enforcement workers, administration staff and military ― waving flags and applauding onstage performers.

Twitter users quickly threw back to the time Bruno Mars performed “Uptown Funk” at a July 4th South Lawn event hosted by former President Barack Obama in 2015.

Reminds me of the time Obama booked Bruno Mars to sing Bruno Mars at the same event in 2015 pic.twitter.com/c9CnVNO15e — Richard Barney (@rkbarney) July 5, 2020

Social media users did what they do best and promptly turned the moment into a meme.

(FOR COMICS) When you’re doing a corporate gig pic.twitter.com/1jDssEGyeZ — Francisco Ramos (@FranciscoRamos) July 5, 2020

the amount of times I've watched the camera cut here -- give the editor an Emmy or an Oscar or whatever https://t.co/q2V0CcioM0 — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) July 5, 2020

And the crowd goes wild...wait.... https://t.co/l5bzeHr4aN — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 5, 2020

me when i tweet about football pic.twitter.com/qP8035qM6V — ImAllexx (@ImAllexx) July 5, 2020

me doing standup comedy after the vaccine pic.twitter.com/qKWfIimCxW — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) July 5, 2020

“hey brandon what’s it like when you play those big outdoor euro festivals?” https://t.co/YiKin4Jfju — brendan murphy (@brendan905) July 5, 2020

The edit to the audience shot here should be taught in comedy classes. https://t.co/u43dCdnuYb — Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) July 5, 2020

You couldn’t script this more perfectly. https://t.co/a7Kawu7fJb — Black Lives Matter Jennifer Mendelsohn (@CleverTitleTK) July 5, 2020

