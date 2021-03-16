TD Bank Teller Refused Withdrawal For Black Businesswoman In Suspected Racist Incident

The security of our customers’ accounts is a top priority and we regret that the specific reasons why the transaction could not be completed may not have been explained to Ms. Samuel at our Queen Street store in Southington.

Due to privacy concerns, we cannot discuss the account activity of particular customers, although we can confirm that the customer’s transaction was completed at another TD store in the vicinity.

We regret that Ms. Samuel did not have a positive experience, which is what we strive to provide, and that she did not receive a satisfactory explanation regarding her transaction.

We are contacting her to review her transaction and to understand and address her concerns.