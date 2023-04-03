Gwen Stefani's Furry Boots Steal The Show At The 2023 CMT Music Awards

Gwen Stefani's look was all business on top, but the bottom half was a different story. Jason Kempin via Getty Images

There’s no doubt that when it comes to fashion, Gwen Stefani is always going to take a risk.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer accompanied her husband, Blake Shelton, to the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night and brought her trademark style with her.

The entertainer rocked up to the red carpet in a complete Valentino Le Club Couture look, which included an oversize suit jacket, white shirt and black tie, all paired with a metallic miniskirt and fishnet tights.

Advertisement

While the ensemble raised a few eyebrows, it was Stefani’s black, furry boots that drew the most attention on the red carpet.

Blake Shelton and Stefani walk the carpet together. Hubert Vestil via Getty Images

Stefani's boots were made for talkin'. Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Stefani later performed “Just a Girl” at the awards show with fellow singer Carly Pearce.

Onstage, she wore an even bolder outfit, designed by Versace:

Carly Pearce and Stefani perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2 in Austin, Texas. Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Advertisement

See more looks from the CMT Music Awards below:

Carrie Underwood

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Nytere, Kylan, Alona and Anale Boykin of The BoykinZ:

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Scott and Matt Thomas of Parmalee

Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Morgan Wade

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Advertisement

Pillbox Patti

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Tyler Hubbard

Catherine Powell via Getty Images

Wynonna Judd

Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart

Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Noah Schnapp

Christopher Polk via Getty Images