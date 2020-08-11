“I heard that you’ve been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma. Who else was with you? How was that?” the “Physical” singer said.

“Um. Well, he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it,” Stefani quickly replied, causing Dua Lipa to say, “Oh,” laugh and put her head down.

You can see the moment at the 2:28 mark below: