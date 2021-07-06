Gwen Stefani Wore Cowboy Boots At Her Yeehaw Wedding With Blake Shelton

It’s Gwen Stefani’s life — and she’s living it for the foreseeable future as Mrs. Blake Shelton.
The two singers tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Saturday surrounded by friends, family and apparently not Adam Levine after an eight-month engagement.
But another “The Voice” alum, host Carson Daly, officiated the ceremony, which took place at a newly erected chapel on Shelton’s private estate that was built expressly for their big day.
Given it was on the country singer’s home turf, Stefani more than adhered to the yeehaw theme with a pair of white ankle-high stiletto cowboy boots, which she wore with two custom Vera Wang looks.
For the wedding, the No Doubt singer stunned in a silk and tulle gown with a plunging neckline and a cutaway back, according to the designer. Her veil was undoubtedly the main event, as it was hand embroidered with the couple’s names, as well as Stefani’s children: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.
Stefani switched it up for the reception with a strapless mini skirt “party dress” that also included sweet nods to her family. A pair of lovebirds symbolizing the couple was sewn onto the look along with three baby lovebirds representing her kids.
And in news that should shock no one, Shelton, who previously stated he preferred chicken tenders as the meal of choice at his wedding, went formal on the top and classic blue jeans on the bottom.
In photos shared on Stefani’s Instagram page on Monday, the couple gave fans a peek at some of the day’s highlights, which included a romantic shot of the newly betrothed duo posing at the ranch in front of the sunset and a pic of the couple driving off together in a golf cart.
“July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! ❤️🙏🏻 @blakeshelton i love you,” she captioned the photos, which, like any dutiful new husband, Shelton reposted on his own account.
After five years of dating, Shelton and Stefani announced to fans back in October 2020 that they’d be tying the knot. The pair first met in 2014 on the NBC series “The Voice” on the heels of separate, and very public, breakups and began dating shortly after.
Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares her three sons, while Shelton and fellow country singer Miranda Lambert called it quits in 2015 after four years of marriage.
Ahead of their nuptials, Stefani said that she planned to keep the function as intimate as possible, in contrast to their very public courtship on “The Voice.”
“We’re keeping it very simple. Really simple,” she explained during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in April. “I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It’ll be, like, my mom and my dad. It’s literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though.”
“It’s going to be fun,” she continued. “We’re going to make it really fun, but it’s not going to be a big [event]. It’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that.”