Gwen Stefani Wore Cowboy Boots At Her Yeehaw Wedding With Blake Shelton

Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares her three sons, while Shelton and fellow country singer Miranda Lambert called it quits in 2015 after four years of marriage.

Ahead of their nuptials, Stefani said that she planned to keep the function as intimate as possible, in contrast to their very public courtship on “The Voice.”

“We’re keeping it very simple. Really simple,” she explained during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in April. “I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It’ll be, like, my mom and my dad. It’s literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though.”

“It’s going to be fun,” she continued. “We’re going to make it really fun, but it’s not going to be a big [event]. It’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that.”