'Game Of Thrones' Star Gwendoline Christie Reveals Her Weird Celebrity Crush

Move over Jaime Lannister, there’s actually another love in Brienne of Tarth’s life.

“Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie admitted on Friday’s episode of “The Graham Norton Show” on BBC One to once having had a crush on a fox puppet called Basil Brush, the decadeslong staple on British children’s television pictured below:

Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images

“Not what I was expecting,” acknowledged actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, who was guest hosting the show in place of Norton who is covering this weekend’s Eurovision song contest.

“It’s true,” said Christie, who cited the anthropomorphic red fox’s “huge tail” and “strong teeth” as a turn-on.

“That’s what I look for,” she joked.

Check out the interview here:

Brush, whose catchphrase is “Boom Boom,” appeared thrilled at the news:

Oooh I say, Miss Gwendoline @lovegwendoline of @GameOfThrones told mr Jack @jackwhitehall on @grahnort that she had a secret crush on me, my big Brush and strong teeth!! Well I do like a strong Vixen with a big sword, makes my Brush go all a quiver! ❤️ https://t.co/ri5d6NM3kp — Basil Brush (@realbasilbrush) May 18, 2019