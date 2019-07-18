Fans Love That Gwendoline Christie Submitted Herself For An Emmy And Got Nominated

Much like her character, Brienne of Tarth, Gwendoline Christie is experiencing a true underdog story.

Fans went berserk when news hit Wednesday that the “Game of Thrones” fan favorite submitted herself and received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of the fierce female knight living in the patriarchal world of Westeros. Some showered the 40-year-old actress with tons of love, while others condemned HBO for the oversight.

Wait really? HBO what is wrong with you pic.twitter.com/HGztYepIOX — Linda Maleh (@ljmaleh) July 17, 2019

But let’s not lose sight of the fact that @HBO sucks for not nominating her! — President Kamala’s Hand (@DearDean22) July 17, 2019

Jaime knighting Brienne was my favorite moment of the season. In a season that generally underwhelmed, it was a highlight. I can’t imagine why they wouldn’t want to honor that. — Rachel (@_hellostarling) July 17, 2019

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed with HBO that the network did not submit Christie for consideration. HBO also did not enter Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) or Carice van Houten (Melisandre), who also received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, respectively, on Tuesday. The actors’ representatives confirmed that the trio went ahead and paid their own $225 fees to be considered, per THR.

HBO did, however, submit Kit Harington in the lead actor race, Emilia Clarke in the lead actress race, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage in the supporting actor race, and Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams in the supporting actress race. All of them also wound up with nominations, adding to the network’s record-breaking 137 total nominations.

Although it isn’t uncommon for an actor to submit themselves for an award, according to THR, it is rare that they actually receive a nomination.

