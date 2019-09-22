Gwendoline Christie's Emmys Look Is Giving Us Queen Of Westeros Vibes

Gwendoline Christie showed up to the 71st annual Emmy Awards on Sunday in a look fit for a Westerosi queen.

The “Game of Thrones” star rocked a luxurious red cape held in place by a golden lion ― perhaps a reference to her character Brienne of Tarth’s lover, Jaime Lannister, whose house sigil was a golden lion ― accompanied by embroidered details and a red lipstick.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images English actress Gwendoline Christie arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019.

Christie submitted herself for Emmy consideration this year and nabbed a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Evoking everything from Renaissance fairs to Brutus vibes, her powerful look was very well received on social media and in press coverage:

Gwendoline Christie's #Emmys look is Roman Emperor... but make fashion. Complete purple carpet gallery here: https://t.co/zE6SlmlCBw pic.twitter.com/NDIYfNpddp — Variety (@Variety) September 22, 2019

gwendoline christie is a queen and she damn well knows it #emmys ✨ pic.twitter.com/5O86moEFEa — where'd you go, fly (@flyinvisible) September 22, 2019

Really here for Gwendoline Christie retconning the end of Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/3BLAZqWCWz — Leila Brillson, First of Her Name (@leilaclaire) September 22, 2019

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee Gwendoline Christie serving Ren Faire realness is a YESSS #Emmys pic.twitter.com/bKWeBZMRTO — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) September 22, 2019

Gwendoline Christie better be careful tonight, I hear Brutus has a plan to stab her in the senate. pic.twitter.com/jNbkAreuR0 — Jess Mason (@fangirlingjess) September 22, 2019

If Gwendoline Christie murders me do NOT prosecute her. She caught me slipping, that’s on me. pic.twitter.com/bgOBKaSg5O — gabe (@azorohio) September 22, 2019