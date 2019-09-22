ENTERTAINMENT

Gwendoline Christie's Emmys Look Is Giving Us Queen Of Westeros Vibes

The "Game of Thrones" actress, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, wore a red cape with a golden lion enclosure.

Gwendoline Christie showed up to the 71st annual Emmy Awards on Sunday in a look fit for a Westerosi queen.

The “Game of Thrones” star rocked a luxurious red cape held in place by a golden lion ― perhaps a reference to her character Brienne of Tarth’s lover, Jaime Lannister, whose house sigil was a golden lion ― accompanied by embroidered details and a red lipstick.

English actress Gwendoline Christie arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 201
English actress Gwendoline Christie arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019.

Christie submitted herself for Emmy consideration this year and nabbed a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Evoking everything from Renaissance fairs to Brutus vibes, her powerful look was very well received on social media and in press coverage:

 

 

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Game of Thrones Emmy Awards Jaime Lannister Gwendoline Christie Emmy Awards 2019
CONVERSATIONS