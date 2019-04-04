ENTERTAINMENT

Gwendoline Christie Shuts Down The 'Game Of Thrones' Red Carpet With Fierce Gown

The actress, who plays Brienne of Tarth, wore a dramatic dress by Iris van Herpen.

Gwendoline Christie brought the fire and ice to the final “Game of Thrones” premiere on Wednesday night in New York City. 

The actress, who plays Brienne of Tarth on the beloved HBO series, stunned on the red carpet in a gorgeous Iris van Herpen gown.

The multicolored, flowing dress brought the appropriate amount of drama to the carpet and perfectly clashed with the fiery background that made it appear as if she were floating among the flames. 

Christie paired the dress from the designers’ Spring 2019 couture collection with a pair of gold mules from Manolo Blahnik. 

So much magic in the movement of the dress.&nbsp;
The neckline of the dress is simply divine.&nbsp;
Christie attends the Season 8 premiere of 'Game of Thrones' at Radio City Music Hall on April 3 in New York City.&nbsp;
Christie and co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau pose together on the red carpet.&nbsp;
Check out more images of the cast of “Games of Thrones” on the red carpet Wednesday night: 

  • Natalie Dormer
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Emilia Clarke
    Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
  • Nathalie Emmanuel
    Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
  • Sophie Turner
    Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
  • Maisie Williams
    Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
  • Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington
    Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
  • 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Serves Up The Most Fire Red Carpet Look
    Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
    Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
  • Sean Bean
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Carice van Houten
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Rose Leslie
    Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
  • Gwendoline Christie
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
