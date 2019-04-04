Gwendoline Christie Shuts Down The 'Game Of Thrones' Red Carpet With Fierce Gown

Gwendoline Christie brought the fire and ice to the final “Game of Thrones” premiere on Wednesday night in New York City.

The actress, who plays Brienne of Tarth on the beloved HBO series, stunned on the red carpet in a gorgeous Iris van Herpen gown.

The multicolored, flowing dress brought the appropriate amount of drama to the carpet and perfectly clashed with the fiery background that made it appear as if she were floating among the flames.

Christie paired the dress from the designers’ Spring 2019 couture collection with a pair of gold mules from Manolo Blahnik.

Mike Coppola via Getty Images So much magic in the movement of the dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images The neckline of the dress is simply divine.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Christie attends the Season 8 premiere of 'Game of Thrones' at Radio City Music Hall on April 3 in New York City.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Christie and co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau pose together on the red carpet.

Check out more images of the cast of “Games of Thrones” on the red carpet Wednesday night: