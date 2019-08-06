ENTERTAINMENT

Gwendoline Christie Submitted Herself For An Emmy As A 'Testament' To 'GoT' Character

The "Game of Thrones" actor likes to take charge of her own destiny, just like her character, Brienne of Tarth.

The actor recently told The Los Angeles Times that she submitted herself for the Emmy nomination as a “testament” to Brienne, an all-around badass who is one of the few characters to survive to the end of the series. In July, Christie was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

“I checked that it wasn’t an inappropriate thing to do, and I was told it wasn’t. People submit themselves all the time,” Christie told the paper. “I truly never expected it to manifest in a nomination and I don’t think anybody else did either. But I just had to do it for me. And I had to do it as a testament to the character and what I feel she represents.”

Although it is not uncommon for actors to submit themselves for an award, it is rare that they actually receive a nomination.

Christie added that she wanted to be nominated so that female characters like Brienne ― who is not the conventional woman portrayed on screen ― gets more recognition.

“I wanted the possibility of being recognized for everything that character represents, for what she’s meant to me and for the part I feel she’s played, in some small way, in the burgeoning landscape we have in entertainment of seeing women in a different way,” she said. “A more realistic way and a more unconventional way.”

Other “Game of Thrones” characters who submitted themselves for Emmys and received nominations include Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and Carice van Houten (Melisandre), nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. 

Head over to The Los Angeles Times to read Christie’s full interview. 

