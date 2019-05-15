Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Approved This Birthday Photo After Tiff With Mom

She got permission this time.

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a fun photo of her daughter Apple on Tuesday to wish her a happy 15th birthday. Oscar-winning, Goop-founding Gwyneth praised Apple for her sense of humor and for being “sooooo gorgeous inside and out.”

“I will never be able to put into words how much I love you,” Paltrow wrote on Instagram.

It’s important to note that this picture was “Apple Approved” ― unlike a recent image that went viral after Apple complained her mom didn’t have permission to post it.

Paltrow, 46, who shares Apple with ex-husband Chris Martin, revealed a funny text conversation with her savvy kid, who offered her own choices for a birthday entry.

Instagram

The two got in a lighthearted tiff recently when Paltrow, who co-stars in “Avengers: Endgame,” posted a photo of them on a ski lift without Apple’s consent. Apple called her out on Instagram and Paltrow defended herself by saying, “You can’t even see your face!”

This time, it seems, both parties are happy.

And happy birthday, Apple!