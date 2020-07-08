Gwyneth Paltrow Gets 14-Year-Old Son Moses A 'Boob Puzzle'

“My teenage daughters and I did this puzzle during quarantine for Covid-19,” she wrote. “It was great fun, and our conversation was fantastic. I don’t think we’d ever talked about types of boobs before. It was actually a bit beautiful how it opened up communication about body image.”

But many on Twitter didn’t think Paltrow, who markets candles called “This Smells Like My Vagina” and “This Smells Like My Orgasm,” should have gotten the puzzle for her teen son.