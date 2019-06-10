Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She And Husband Live Apart Half The Time

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are navigating life as a blended family on their own terms.

The Goop founder married the TV producer on Sept. 29 at her home in Amagansett, New York. Although they’ve now been married for nine months, Paltrow recently revealed in an interview with the Sunday Times that she and Falchuk do not live together full time. He spends three nights a week at his Brentwood, Los Angeles home with his two kids from his previous marriage to Suzanne Bukinik and four nights at Paltrow’s home, where she lives with her kids, Apple and Moses, from her marriage to Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Paltrow said in the interview.

And Paltrow’s intimacy teacher, Michaela Boehm, agrees that the “polarity” that this set-up offers is good for their relationship.

According to Variety, though, Falchuk recently listed his Brentwood home for $10 million, so the arrangement could be changing in the future.

Paltrow and Falchuk have taken a modern approach when it comes to other aspects of their relationship, too. When the couple went on their honeymoon over the holidays, both sets of kids and Paltrow’s ex-husband tagged along for the Maldives vacation.

“Chris is family and Brad and he, they’re like, totally friends,” she told the Sunday Times.

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 through Robert Downey Jr. and later worked together on the set of “Glee” when she was a guest star on the show (Falchuk was a co-creator of the series). The pair didn’t start dating until 2014.

In a 2018 interview with famed relationship therapist Esther Perel, Paltrow said that she considers her romance with Falchuk to be her first “adult relationship.”