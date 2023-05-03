What's Hot

EntertainmentBen AffleckGwyneth PaltrowBrad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow Compares 'Major' Brad Pitt Chemistry To 'Technically Excellent' Ben Affleck

Paltrow dated Pitt for three years after meeting on "Seven," and had a romance with Affleck before the "Good Will Hunting" star met Jennifer Lopez.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

Gwyneth Paltrow has definite thoughts on past lovers Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

The Oscar-winning actor revealed on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast which of her former co-stars she had “love of your life” chemistry with, who was better in bed, and who she wouldn’t mind seeing again.

“Daddy” host Alex Cooper fell into fits of laughter introducing a game she called “Brad or Ben,” and Paltrow immediately blurted: “Brad.” When the game began in earnest, Paltrow’s “Seven” co-star continued to rack up points.

Paltrow said Pitt was more romantic and had a better fashion sense. Affleck was more likely to make her laugh, but was also prone to argue. Neither, she said, was “very vain” or “high maintenance.”

“I’m not attracted to guys who are like looking in the mirror the whole time,” said Paltrow. “You need a little scruff. Although Ben did have, like, a mirror face that he would throw at the mirror.”

Both, she added, were “good kissers.”

Then Cooper asked who was better in bed.

“That is really hard,” Paltrow answered. “Because Brad was the sort of like, major chemistry love-of-your-live kind of like — at the time, you know. And then, like, Ben was like technically excellent. I can’t believe my daughter’s listening to this. Am I blushing?”

“Holy fuck,” replied Cooper, laughing. “God bless J.Lo and everything she’s getting over there.”

Paltrow recalled her “major love at first sight” with Pitt while working on David Fincher’s “Seven” in 1994. They broke things off after three years and an engagement, which Paltrow said “was the right thing to do.”

“He’s a great guy,” Paltrow said. “He’s wonderful, I really like him a lot.”

The podcast host then engaged Paltrow in a game of “Fuck, Marry, Kill,” asking her to choose between Pitt, Affleck and her ex-husband — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Paltrow dated Affleck, with whom she starred in the “Shakespeare in Love” film that garnered her an Oscar, from 1997 to 2000. She was married to Martin from 2003 to 2014.

“Wow,” said Paltrow. “Well obviously I’d marry Chris Martin because he gave me my two children who are the loves of my life. So, I would do that all again. Hmm, but ‘Kill’ is such a hard-core … I think Brad. And then Ben, yeah. God Bless him.”

“Wow,” replied Cooper. “God bless him. God bless him and his Dunkin’ Donuts.”

Listen to the full episode on Spotify.

Marco Margaritoff - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

