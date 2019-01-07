Gwyneth Paltrow Has A Theory On Why Brad Pitt Looks Like His Girlfriends

A few months ago, photographer Sarah McGonagall tweeted an old news story that pointed out something most of us had remained shockingly unaware of until then: Brad Pitt morphs into every single woman he dates:

I saw this news article about Brad Pitt and now I can't stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/OytJQD5rli — Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) July 26, 2018

From Juliette Lewis to Angelina Jolie, this a man who really gets into twinning with his boo:

Now, one of Pitt’s most famous look-alike exes is sharing her thoughts on the meme. Over the weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow responded to Man Repeller founder Leandra Cohen’s Instagram post by joking about the photos.

“Or we like to look like him, let’s face it,” Paltrow wrote, as captured by @commentsbycelebs.

Hey, makes sense; we’re talking about a two-time recipient of People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive honor. Why wouldn’t you want to look like him?

Paltrow, who dated Pitt for three years in the mid-’90s, is “friendly” with her ex these days, though she told Howard Stern a few years back that they rarely see each other.

She also talked about what went wrong in the relationship. The pair, who were even engaged at one point, dated from 1994 to 1997.

“I was such a kid, I was 22 when we met,” she explained. (Pitt was 31). “It’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can’t make that decision when you’re 22 years old, you know? ... I think I was a kid and I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me.”