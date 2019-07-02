Gwyneth Paltrow Leaves Cheeky Comment On A Chris Pratt Butt Photo

Or least that’s what seems to be indicated by the familiarity of a comment the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress left on one of Pratt’s Instagram photos.

Over the weekend, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star posted a photo of a nasty sunburn he got while on his honeymoon with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. The photo also features a little sneak peek at his butt.

“Suns out guns out I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon #Aloe,” the 40-year-old “Jurassic World” star wrote.

In response to his photo, Paltrow, who founded the lifestyle website Goop in 2008, wrote: “I’ve got some goop for that.”

Paltrow wasn’t the only celebrity to comment on Andy Dwyer’s derriere.

Charley Gallay via Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow hugs Chris Pratt as Elizabeth Olsen and Josh Brolin look on at the “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere in 2018.

Pratt’s “Guardians” co-star Dave Bautista tried to console the sunburnt sta.

“But at least you’re lean AF!” Bautista wrote.

Ethan Hawke, on the other hand, seemed to have a lot of feelings about Pratt’s posterior.

“Now I know what to send for a wedding present,” Hawke wrote in response to the photo. “Also, you don’t have to work this hard to have an excuse to show off your tush! I thought it was inappropriate - my wife said, ‘I love it!’ Hmmmm.”

Now we’re just wondering if Paltrow also has some goop to help alleviate whatever Hawke was going through emotionally when he left that comment.