Gwyneth Paltrow Leaves Cheeky Comment On A Chris Pratt Butt Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow may have forgotten that she was in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” with Tom Holland, but she seems to remember meeting Chris Pratt at some point while filming “Avengers: Endgame.”
Or least that’s what seems to be indicated by the familiarity of a comment the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress left on one of Pratt’s Instagram photos.
Over the weekend, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star posted a photo of a nasty sunburn he got while on his honeymoon with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. The photo also features a little sneak peek at his butt.
“Suns out guns out I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon #Aloe,” the 40-year-old “Jurassic World” star wrote.
In response to his photo, Paltrow, who founded the lifestyle website Goop in 2008, wrote: “I’ve got some goop for that.”
Paltrow wasn’t the only celebrity to comment on Andy Dwyer’s derriere.
Pratt’s “Guardians” co-star Dave Bautista tried to console the sunburnt sta.
“But at least you’re lean AF!” Bautista wrote.
Ethan Hawke, on the other hand, seemed to have a lot of feelings about Pratt’s posterior.
“Now I know what to send for a wedding present,” Hawke wrote in response to the photo. “Also, you don’t have to work this hard to have an excuse to show off your tush! I thought it was inappropriate - my wife said, ‘I love it!’ Hmmmm.”
Now we’re just wondering if Paltrow also has some goop to help alleviate whatever Hawke was going through emotionally when he left that comment.