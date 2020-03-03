Gwyneth Paltrow Is Best Ex-Wife Ever In Birthday Post To Chris Martin

Doesn’t Gwyneth Paltrow make divorce look wonderful?
The Oscar-winning actor and Goop lifestyle brand founder wished ex-husband Chris Martin a happy 43rd birthday on Monday, calling him a great all-around fella.
With a photo of Paltrow, Coldplay frontman Martin and their son, Moses, 13, on a ski lift, the “Shallow Hal” star wrote: “Happy Birthday to this hilarious, joy seeking, musical genius who gave me that guy in the middle there (and apple, too). We 💝you #cajm.”
(Their 15-year-old daughter, Apple, is not in the pic.)
Paltrow and Martin split, er, consciously uncoupled, in 2014.
But she’s not always full of praise for her ex. In a 2018 interview, Paltrow said that being with eventual second husband Brad Falchuk made her realize she was in her first “adult relationship.” “Now, for the first time, I feel I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes uncomfortable, because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” she said.
Martin has been in a relationship with actor Dakota Johnson, whom Paltrow adores.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified Chris Martin’s girlfriend as Dakota Fanning. It is Dakota Johnson.