Gwyneth Paltrow Is Best Ex-Wife Ever In Birthday Post To Chris Martin

With a photo of Paltrow, Coldplay frontman Martin and their son, Moses, 13, on a ski lift, the “ Shallow Hal ” star wrote: “Happy Birthday to this hilarious, joy seeking, musical genius who gave me that guy in the middle there (and apple, too). We 💝you #cajm.”

But she’s not always full of praise for her ex. In a 2018 interview, Paltrow said that being with eventual second husband Brad Falchuk made her realize she was in her first “adult relationship.” “Now, for the first time, I feel I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes uncomfortable, because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” she said.