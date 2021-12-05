Gwyneth Paltrow Continues To Be Blissfully Unaware About Everything Marvel

"What is that?" Gwyneth Paltrow asked. Bravo via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow can barely remember Marvel movies she actually starred in, so are we really that surprised she’d draw a blank when it comes to a spinoff series about the world’s least favorite Avenger?

Forever telling on herself, the Goop founder fielded questions from fans during an Instagram Q&A over the weekend, addressing topics like her friendship with Cameron Diaz and whether she’s ever dated a narcissist (“Oh good God, yes!”).

It was only a matter of time before she answered a query about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given Paltrow has appeared in seven films as Pepper Potts despite consistently forgetting exactly which projects she’s starred in and with whom.

“Have you watched the Hawkeye series??” one follower asked during the Q&A session, to which Paltrow hilariously responded, “No, what is that?”

Honestly inspiring how little Gwyneth cares for Marvel pic.twitter.com/e2XXTtNPuD — Valerie Loftus (@valerieloftus) December 4, 2021

In case Paltrow was wondering, “Hawkeye” is a six-episode Disney+ series that debuted last month and follows the adventures of Jeremy Renner’s sharp-shooting Clint Barton and his protégé Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

While it’s not entirely shocking that Paltrow wouldn’t have a clue about the limited series, she did appear alongside Renner’s character in “Avengers: Endgame.”

But Paltrow has a history of misremembering her Marvel days. The Oscar winner sincerely forgot she was even in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” had to be introduced to Sebastian Stan multiple times and once reportedly was shocked to learn she starred in a handful of films with Marvel staple Samuel L. Jackson.

Paltrow, however, made it clear that she’s tuned in to some pop culture happenings, insisting that she’s indeed listened to Taylor Swift’s latest album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” when responding to another question.

“Yes do you think I live under a rock love it,” Paltrow wrote back in all-caps.

📲| @GwynethPaltrow when asked if she listened @TaylorSwift13's 'Red (Taylor's Version)'



"Yes. Do you think I live under a rock. Love it" pic.twitter.com/CgX7RavrUa — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 4, 2021

Fans on Twitter were quick to respond to her Marvel oversight, with many joking about just how little Paltrow seems to care about the ever-expanding and hugely popular superhero franchise.

Gwyneth just takes her marvel cheque, sells her weird little candles, and goes about being rich and weird without a care in the world. Sincerely, good for her — spider-fran 🕸 (@FranPan) December 4, 2021

Nothing will ever top this video of Gwyneth Paltrow not knowing any Marvel actor at the Infinity War premiere pic.twitter.com/fAn74PIZPM — Nick🍥 (@relevantnick) December 4, 2021

Gwyneth Paltrow collected those checks from marvel and did not look back 😂 https://t.co/l4nKo4XlFt — Cory (@holtsho1) December 5, 2021

in the most successful franchise in the history of movies and couldn’t muster a fart of interest in it. iconic. queen. — alex (@alex_abads) December 4, 2021

In her defense, the studio famously keeps actors in the dark about which movies they’re filming and in some cases even gives out bogus scripts to ensure secrecy.

