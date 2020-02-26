Gwyneth Paltrow Dons Face Mask In 'Panicked' Plane Pic Warning Of Coronavirus

Gwyneth Paltrow has a lot of thoughts about what she calls a possible “pandemic,” and she’s advising fans to stay safe and wash their hands.

The actor on Wednesday shared a snapshot on Instagram of herself on a flight to Paris, showing her suited up with an eye mask and face mask.

“En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane,” she writes in the caption.

She adds: “I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently. 😷”

Paltrow makes no specific mention of the deadly coronavirus that has been spreading worldwide, including in Europe. The new virus, called COVID-19, has cropped up in the U.S. and in France, where one person in Paris has died. French authorities said Wednesday that five new infections had been reported in the previous 24 hours, according to French publication The Local.

Paltrow’s post also makes reference to her 2011 film “Contagion,” which follows a virus as it spreads from Hong Kong to the rest of the world. Paltrow plays patient zero in the movie, contracting the virus and carrying it from China to the U.S.

Many responded to Paltrow’s post, imploring her to “stay safe.”