Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Called Out By Daughter Apple For Nonconsensual Selfie

“Sweet XXX,” Garner wrote in the comments, with Rowland adding, “Hey Lovely Gwen! Look at your gorgeous Apple!”

Paltrow’s daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, has made increasingly regular appearances on the actress’ social media.

The “Iron Man” star posted a tribute to Apple in honor of National Daughters Day last year that seemingly was given the OK by her daughter.

“Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it’s like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life,” Paltrow wrote.