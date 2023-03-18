Gwyneth Paltrow Responds After Critics Accuse Her Of Promoting Disordered Eating

Gwyneth Paltrow aimed to correct the record Friday after her controversial response to a question about her “wellness routine.”

During an appearance on the “Art of Being Well” podcast earlier this week, host Will Cole had asked the actor and lifestyle mogul, “What’s your wellness routine look like now?”

Gwyneth Paltrow said her comments about what she eats in a day were "not meant to be advice for anybody else." RB/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Paltrow described drinking coffee in the morning, having soup for lunch and eating “lots of vegetables” for an early dinner, while also practicing intermittent fasting.

“I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days,” she told Cole, who is the director of an alternative medicine center in Pennsylvania.

Elsewhere in the interview, the host pointed out that Paltrow was hooked up to an IV drip while they spoke, which the actor referred to as “a bag of good old-fashion vitamins.”

Her comments soon generated furor online, with many accusing her of promoting undereating. Professional dietitians were also critical of Paltrow’s professed food regimen.

“I think in general, this is just very, very little food and actually not that healthy-sounding at all,” registered dietitian Sammi Haber Brondo told BuzzFeed.

On Friday, Paltrow held a question-and-answer session on her Instagram story. Someone anonymously asked how she felt about the backlash to her interview.

“It’s important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor,” Paltrow said in a video response, referencing Cole. “This is a person that I’ve been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff.”

Paltrow added that Cole was helping her address symptoms of long COVID-19. She said that she feels better when eating a diet that not only includes “cooked vegetables” but also “all kinds of protein” and “healthy carbs.”

She went on to clarify that her previous remarks did not provide a full picture of what she actually consumes.

“I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables,” she said. “I eat full meals. And I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want, and eating french fries and whatever.”

She also emphasized that she didn’t intend for listeners to model their own diets off of what she described.

“It’s not meant to be advice for anybody else,” she said.