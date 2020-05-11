Gwyneth Paltrow Has A Sassy Response To Elon Musk And Grimes' Baby Name

Gwyneth Paltrow can finally rest easy.

The Goop founder and actor found out a few days ago that she and ex-husband Chris Martin no longer have the most-talked about baby names. At long last, they can hand that honor over to Elon Musk and Grimes.

The SpaceX CEO and the artist (whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher) welcomed their first child together last week: a son they named X Æ A-12 Musk.

Paltrow had a perfect response to the moniker on an Instagram post shared by InStyle magazine and captured by the account Comments By Celebs. The actor even looped in her ex, Chris Martin, to talk about the name.

“I think we got beat for most controversial baby name,” the “Ironman” actor said, tagging Martin in her sassy response.

The two famously named their firstborn child Apple, which Paltrow said caused “international outrage” in an interview on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2004.

During the appearance, she explained what made the couple choose the unique name and said that Martin came up with it.

“One day he just said, ‘If it’s a girl, I think her name should be should be Apple.’ It sounded so sweet and it just conjures such a lovely picture for me,” Paltrow said at the time. “Apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome and it’s biblical.”

The actor said that she was surprised that the name faced so much backlash, because, as she figured that people already have names that are nouns, like Rose, Ivy and June.

Martin and the actor also share a son named Moses Martin. At the very least, it seems that the two agree on how to pronounce both names, unlike Grimes and Musk.

Musk appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast last Thursday, where the Tesla founder broke down how to say baby X Æ A-12’s name, which differs from how Grimes explained it.

“Just X, like the letter X,” Musk said, adding that “the ‘Æ’ is pronounced ‘ash.’” “A-12 is my contribution,” he told Rogan. “The Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever.”

Grimes pronounces the “X” part of the name just like Musk, but it seems they disagree on the ”Æ” part of the moniker.

“It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I,” she said.

Perhaps a nickname is in order!