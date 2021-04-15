Gwyneth Paltrow: Female Sexuality Is 'Part Of Who We Are' But It’s 'Still Taboo'

Gwyneth Paltrow made an excellent point about female pleasure while dancing around the constraints of daytime television.

“Today” host Savannah Guthrie asked the Goop CEO on Thursday about some products that would make more conservative shoppers blush, including a double-sided wand vibrator that the brand has struggled to keep in stock. Guthrie described it as “a device once found at the back of an adult bookstore.”

.@SavannahGuthrie catches up with @GwynethPaltrow, founder and CEO of the Goop lifestyle franchise, about parenting, the pandemic and her latest product launch. pic.twitter.com/52HsvOf7On — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 15, 2021

“You have some products that keep selling out,” Guthrie said to the “Avengers: Emdgame” star with a coy smile. “And, uh, are you surprised?”

“In a way, I’m not surprised,” Paltrow said. “Look, I think that our sexuality is such an important part of who we are. And, you know, even the fact, if you think about it — we’re on morning television, so we can’t talk about female pleasure.”

“It sort of gives you an insight into how, culturally, it’s still taboo,” the actor added. “One of the things we really believe in at Goop is kind of eliminating shame from these topics.”

Goop also sells vaginal jade eggs and a “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow arrive at the 25th Environmental Media Awards in 2015.

Guthrie asked Paltrow how her mother, actor Blythe Danner, felt about the racier items her brand sells.

“Is your mother ever like, ’Gwyneth, I can’t...’” Guthrie asked.

“Always!” Paltrow said quickly, before adding: “But even proper ladies have sexuality, too.”