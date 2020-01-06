Gwyneth Paltrow Wears So Much And Nothing At All To The Golden Globes

If Gwyneth Paltrow’s last award show dress was too stiff to walk in, her Golden Globes look is basically the opposite.
Paltrow somehow managed to be completely covered up while also pretty much naked in a see-through flowy Fendi gown with a mock neck, massive sleeves and abs on full display.
Goop’s HBIC paired the bold look with equally show-stopping jewels, and left her hair and makeup simple, glowy and elegant.
Paltrow, who is presenting at the show, garnered ― as usual ― mixed reviews for the sheer look.
Polarizing Paltrow strikes again.
Golden Globes Red Carpet 2020