Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Nepotism With Hailey Bieber, Jokes About Sleeping With Her Dad

Gwyneth Paltrow told Hailey Bieber that her father, Stephen Baldwin, was "great" and "so nice." Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Actor and Goop empress Gwyneth Paltrow threw Hailey Bieber a curveball — by joking about screwing her dad.

Paltrow made the salacious remark during an appearance on Bieber’s YouTube talk show “Who’s in My Bathroom” Wednesday, where the two also discussed Hollywood nepotism and Bieber’s marriage to pop star Justin Bieber.

Paltrow, who appeared in “Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle” with Bieber’s father, Stephen Baldwin, in 1994, told the 25-year-old model that her dad was “great” and “so nice.” Bieber was happy to hear it ― and then things took a turn.

“I love hearing that,” Bieber said. “Imagine if you had some horror story, and you were like, ‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!’”

“That would be bad,” Paltrow agreed. “Or if I had, like, fucked your dad in the bathroom.”

Bieber seemed unfazed: Without missing a beat, she told Paltrow, “I’ve had that happen to me, actually. I don’t know if he even knows that I know that.” She didn’t go into detail.

Paltrow, for her part, clarified that she was just joking about hooking up with Baldwin. “I didn’t!” she said. “I didn’t.”

The 19-minute interview went on to cover a range of subjects, some of them a bit more weighty than Stephen Baldwin’s sex life.

Bieber comes from a large family of performers ― Alec Baldwin is her uncle ― and Paltrow is the daughter of the director Bruce Paltrow and the Emmy- and Tony Award-winning actor Blythe Danner. Naturally, Paltrow and Bieber chatted a bit about family connections and nepotism in Hollywood.

“As the child of somebody [established in Hollywood], you get access that other people don’t have, right? So the playing field is not level in that way,” Paltrow said.

“However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door ― which you unfairly got in ― then you have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good,” she went on. “Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ and ‘You’re only there because of your dad, or your mom,’ or whatever the case may be.”

As for her father’s romantic history, Bieber seemed relieved when her guest confirmed that she didn’t really sleep with Baldwin.