Gwyneth Paltrow Schools Fan Claiming Kourtney Kardashian Ripped Off Goop

Paltrow ended her message with the hashtag ”#KRAVISFOREVER,” a reference to Kardashian’s romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The pair are currently in Italy with the rest of the famous family ahead of their European nuptials.

When Kardashian first launched her brand back in 2019, many believed it was a Goop copycat, given both contain double O’s in their names, hawk highly priced beauty and wellness products, and frequently dabble in pseudo-science.

A smattering of articles circulated at the time accusing Poosh of being a “useless rip-off of Goop” and the reality star of trying to be the “next Gwyneth Paltrow.”

Kardashian’s company, however, is named after her daughter Penelope, who goes by the nickname Poosh.

And, in case you needed any more evidence that there’s no bad blood between Paltrow and Kardashian, look no further than Barker’s recent house tour.

While showing off his bedroom to Architectural Digest, Goop’s infamous “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle sits on the drummer’s bedside table.

Except, however, the label on his candle reads, “This Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm,” which presumably means he received a custom order from Paltrow herself.