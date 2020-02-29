Gwyneth Paltrow Names Her Biggest Movie 'Disaster'

But there is one film it appears that she’d rather forget.

In a promo clip for her Netflix series “The Goop Lab,” the actor’s best friend and assistant Kevin Keating was challenged to see how well he knows her.

And when it came to naming her “least favorite performance,” he nailed it.

“I would say would be ‘Shallow Hallow,’” said Keating, meaning the 2001 film “Shallow Hal” starring Jack Black as a superficial character who only falls for Paltrow’s overweight character Rosemary after being hypnotized into seeing her “inner beauty.” Critics say the movie fat-shamed and reinforced stereotypes.

“Exactly,” responded Paltrow.

“I’m not sure who told you to do that one but it wasn’t me. I wasn’t there working for you. Not around for that,” said Keating, who’s worked with Paltrow for the last decade.

“That was before your time, see what happened,” Paltrow replied. “Disaster.”

Check out the clip here: