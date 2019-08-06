Gwyneth Paltrow Is Moving In With Husband A Whole Year After They Got Married

Gwyneth Paltrow and her producer husband of one year, Brad Falchuk, are consciously coupling their homes.

While reminiscing about her many InStyle magazine covers for the publication’s 25th anniversary September issue, the “Avengers: Endgame” actress told editor-in-chief Laura Brown that married life is going so well for the two of them that they’ve decided to take the next step and move in together.

“Married life has been really good,” Paltrow said. “We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle, and now we’re moving in together this month.”

“I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind,” the actress gushed. “I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

The two, who tied the knot in September 2018 at a private ceremony in the Hamptons, previously shared that they didn’t live together, partially because of their kids.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Falchuk and Paltrow attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Murphy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 4, 2018, in Hollywood.

Paltrow has two children ― Apple and Moses Martin ― with ex-husband Chris Martin, while Falchuk also has two kids ― Isabella and Brody ― from his previous marriage to Suzanne Bukinik.

The actress told the Sunday Times in June that Falchuk would spend three nights at his home in Brentwood with his kids and four at Paltrow’s place with her children.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” the 46-year-old said.

But by the time the article came out, Falchuk’s house was listed on the market for $10 million, so it seemed like change was imminent.

Their decision to take their time and see if moving in together was the right decision seems very mature of Paltrow and Falchuk.

After all, the actress said that her new partner feels like her first “adult relationship” ― no offense to exes Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and Martin.

“Now, for the first time, I feel I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes uncomfortable, because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” Paltrow revealed in a candid interview with relationship therapist Esther Perel for the Sunday Times in 2018.