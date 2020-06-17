Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What The Follow-Up To Her 'Vagina' Candle Smells Like

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand, Goop, is hawking a follow-up to its headline-grabbing “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.

The new product is called ... *drum roll please*

“This Smells Like My Orgasm.”

Paltrow announced the name of the $75 product on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” telling host Jimmy Fallon it “might be more for you to give to your wife.”

The candle is “made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive,” according to its listing on Goop’s website.

Paltrow, whose lifestyle company has in the past faced criticism over its questionable health claims, had previously described the “Vagina” candle — which generated publicity, mockery and sales in equal measure — as a “punk-rock, feminist statement.”

It was the result of a joke, she told “Late Night” host Seth Meyers in January.

Paltrow didn’t explain to Fallon how the new candle was named, but that didn’t stop wits on Twitter from poking fun:

The problem with buying one of Gwyneth Paltrow’s "This Smells Like My Orgasm" candles is that many of them will be fakes. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 17, 2020

2020 has been so wild already, that Gwyneth Paltrow releasing an orgasm scented candle isn’t even remotely the most interesting story you’ll see this week pic.twitter.com/OWO267IDd1 — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) June 17, 2020