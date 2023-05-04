What's Hot

Blinken Says U.S. 'Intensely Engaged' With Russia To Free Journalist Evan Gershkovich

Illinois Lawmakers Push Back On Library Book Bans

World Health Organization Fired Top COVID Scientist Over Sex Misconduct

Shonda Rhimes Supports Writers Strike, Citing Wage 'Problem'

Emilio Estevez Opens Up About How Laurence Fishburne Saved His Life On Set

Churchill Downs Investigating 4 Horse Deaths Ahead Of Kentucky Derby

Here’s What Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation Looked Like In 1953

Shaquil Barrett's Wife Shares Heartbreaking Post After Toddler Daughter's Death

Gunman Fires Into Fox Station Lobby In Terrifying Video

Princess Anne Names The 1 Moment She's 'Glad' She Missed At Prince Philip's Funeral

Mark Wahlberg Is Not A Fan Of The Ozempic Weight Loss Fad

U.S. Blasts 'Ludicrous' Russian Claim Of Plotting Putin Assassination Attempt

EntertainmentoscarsGwyneth Paltrowpodcast

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals The Moment That People Turned On Her

The actor and entrepreneur recalled her first brush with negativity as a celebrity.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

Gwyneth Paltrow said she was beloved by many — until she cried. (Watch the video below.)

The actor recalled in a new interview that her tears in accepting the Best Actress Oscar in 1999 for “Shakespeare in Love” washed away a lot of goodwill at the time.

“I felt a real pivot on that night, because I felt like up until that moment everybody was kind of rooting for me in a way,” Paltrow said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast this week. “And then when I won, it was like too much, and I could feel a real turn.”

“I remember I was working in England a lot at the time … and I remember the British press being so horrible to me because I cried,” she said. “I was 26, I cried and people were so mean about it.”

Paltrow told host Alex Cooper that people didn’t know that her father, director Bruce Paltrow, was undergoing treatment for cancer that would kill him a few years later.

“I just thought, ‘Wow there’s this big energy shift that’s happening. I think I’m going to have to learn to be less openhearted and much more protective of myself and filter people out better,’” she said.

Paltrow has had her share of polarizing moments since, like preciously calling her split from husband Chris Martin a conscious uncoupling, taking heaps of credit for yoga’s popularity, launching a pricey candle through her lifestyle brand Goop called “This Smells Like My Vagina,” and giving questionable dietary advice.

But a heartfelt thank-you speech to her mom, actor Blythe Danner, her dad and many others at the Academy Awards did damage first, she said.

Watch it here:

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community