Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals The 1 Promise She Still Owes To Her Mom

Gwyneth Paltrow began consciously uncoupling her relationship with acting in 2016 and says she hasn’t really looked back since.

But there’s one thing she still owes her thespian mother, Blythe Danner, before she dies: another shot at the stage.

“It’s funny, I don’t daydream about the movie business at all,” the Goop founder confessed in a preview of an interview with Willie Geist for “Sunday Today.”

“But, you know, I did promise my mother that at some point before I die, I told her that I would go and do a play,” Paltrow said. “So I’m going to deliver on that promise at some point.”

Paltrow has already appeared on stage numerous times and has produced a Broadway play. None of that counts, apparently. A Goop spokesperson clarified Paltrow’s comments when HuffPost reached out on Wednesday, confirming that Danner wants to see her daughter act in a play again.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her mother, Blythe Danner, pose backstage during the opening night of "The Country House" on Broadway on Oct. 2, 2014, in New York City. Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Paltrow added that while she doesn’t really miss acting “at all,” she thinks she’ll return to the entertainment business in the future.

“I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I still ― I’m sure I still will ― at some point,” the “Avengers: Endgame” star said.

“The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do,” she said of her work running Goop. “And I love how immediate it is, and how, you know, we’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much.”

Paltrow’s last role was in her husband Brad Falchuck’s series “The Politician,” which debuted on Netflix in 2019 and 2020.

She talked about stepping away from the movie business before, telling Bruce Bozzi in a 2020 SiriusXM interview that she fulfilled all of her acting goals by her mid-20s, when she won an Oscar for “Shakespeare in Love.”

Gwyneth Paltrow participates in panel at the 2022 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit on July 19. Brian Stukes via Getty Images

“I think that when you hit the bullseye when you’re 26 years old and you’re a metrics-driven person ― who frankly doesn’t love acting that much, as it turns out ― I was kinda like, OK,” she said in the interview.

“It wasn’t like I felt like this isn’t worth doing. I sort of felt like, well, now who am I supposed to be? What am I driving towards?”