Gwyneth Paltrow Says ‘F**k You, Bill Clinton!' For A Pretty Legitimate Reason

Gwyneth Paltrow did not chicken out while giving her unfiltered thoughts over spicy wings.
On Thursday’s episode of “Hot Ones,” the “Shakespeare In Love” star recalled an incident early in her career that involved former President Bill Clinton.
“Is it true that Bill Clinton passed out asleep during a White House screening of ‘Emma’?” host Sean Evans asked about nine minutes into the episode. Paltrow starred in the 1996 Jane Austen adaptation.
“True,” Paltrow admitted while giggling. “He was snoring right in front of me. I was like, ‘Wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie.’ But it was, so fuck you, Bill Clinton!”
The Goop founder was surprisingly composed while dealing with the show’s unique format, in which celebrities answer in-depth questions about their life and career while eating increasingly spicy wings. “Hot Ones” is a YouTube series produced by First We Feast. (First We Feast and HuffPost share a parent company, Buzzfeed Inc.)
But she did drop another F-bomb later on in the show.
“Fuckin-A!” Paltrow said while taking too big of a bite from a wing drenched in La Pimenterie hot sauce. “That is such a JV move.”
Although Paltrow and other notable celebrities like Natalie Portman, Billie Eilish, Gordon Ramsey, Travis Kelce, Idris Elba, Shaquille O’Neal and Paul Rudd have all done the show, Clinton likely will not get the chance to tell his side of the story on “Hot Ones.”
Host Sean Evans told Philip DeFranco in 2020 that his extremely popular show is purposely apolitical.
“Every major campaign has reached out to us,” Evans told DeFranco about the lead-up to the 2020 election. “I don’t want to just lionize one politician because for whatever reason. There needs to be more voices involved than just the one.”
Evans added that having a past guest like Trevor Noah — who hosted a political comedy show — caused some viewers to criticize “Hot Ones” online.
“If you had Donald Trump on an episode of ‘Hot Ones,’ it would just be apocalyptic in the way it’s perceived, and then same with Hillary Clinton. … Like why even do it?”
“I think the escapism of ‘Hot Ones’ has helped ‘Hot Ones,’” Evans concluded.