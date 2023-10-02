Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Opens Up About 'Weird' Ski Crash Trial That Went Viral

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t quite understand what her “weird” ski trial means to her just yet ― but give it a few more years.

“That whole thing was pretty weird,” the Goop founder said of the trial during an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday. “I don’t know that I’ve even processed it.”

“It was something I felt like I survived,” she said. “Sometimes in my life it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something.”

The trial, which took place in March, involved a retired doctor named Terry Sanderson, who accused Paltrow of skiing into him at Utah’s Deer Valley Resort in 2016. The optometrist originally sought $3 million in damages (later reduced to $300,000) for the alleged run-in that he said left him with significant injuries.

Paltrow alleged that Sanderson had actually run into her, and countersued for $1 and payment of her legal fees. A jury later sided with the Oscar winner.

Gwyneth Paltrow pictured saying, "I wish you well" to Terry Sanderson (left). Getty

The trial garnered breathless attention, with Paltrow regularly making headlines and setting social media ablaze with her clothing choices and meme-able quotes (like her infamous “I wish you well” line, which she delivered to Sanderson after a not guilty verdict).

“I was just getting dressed and going to a pretty intense experience every day,” Paltrow added in the Times interview. “And the sartorial outcome was so weird to me.”

As far as the legal outcome, Paltrow wrote on her Instagram story following the trial that she was “pleased” with the jury’s decision.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” she said at the time. “I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Sanderson, on the other hand, felt differently. He was quoted as telling reporters that the trial ― and media circus surrounding it ― was “absolutely not” worth it.