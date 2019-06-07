Gwyneth Paltrow Sincerely Had No Clue She Was In ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe can be a pretty complicated place. So much so, that Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts in the MCU, didn’t even know she was in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely did not know she was in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" so this adorable interaction from "The Chef Show" is easily my favorite thing on the internet today pic.twitter.com/lc3VlSs1Hp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 7, 2019

The revelation occurred during the filming of “The Chef Show,” a new cooking show on Netflix by food enthusiast Jon Favreau, who plays Happy Hogan in the MCU and has produced and directed several “Avengers” and “Iron Man” films.

In the first episode of “The Chef Show,” which premiered Friday, Favreau and chef Roy Choi (who taught Favreau how to cook for his 2014 film “Chef”) decide to cook a dish called a Pepper Pot with Favreau’s pal Paltrow.

During the segment, Paltrow asks Favreau what the hell his new cooking show is all about. Favreau responds that he really doesn’t know, and that he and Choi “started just filming” themselves cooking while he and Paltrow were in Atlanta shooting “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

By the mere mention of Spider-Man, however, things start to take a delightful turn when Paltrow can’t seem to remember ever being on that set.

“Yeah, well, we were in ‘Spider-Man’ together,” Favreau says. “Remember we were on ‘Spider-Man’?”

“We weren’t in ‘Spider-Man,’” Paltrow responds.

Favreau insists that she was.

“No,” Paltrow pushes back. “I was in ‘Avengers.’”

“No, you were in ‘Spider-Man’ also,” Favreau says as Choi looks on, seemingly amused by Paltrow’s bewilderment.

Favreau then reminds Paltrow of her scene in the film.

“That was ‘Spider-Man’?!” Paltrow responds. “Oh, my God!”

Interestingly enough, not only was Paltrow in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” but she also had fourth billing in the closing credits, before Zendaya (who plays Michelle) and Marisa Tomei (who portrays May Parker). Both actors had much meatier roles in the film.

People on Twitter gobbled up Paltrow’s bafflement like they were served Choi’s Pepper Pot.

This is the most authentic mom moment ever captured on film — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) June 7, 2019

I aspire to be this level of celebrity — james lohan (@james_lohan) June 7, 2019

i am obsessed with this and how despite her utmost confusion, she keeps on zesting that orange like it's her day job. — Laur Nor (@lauren__noriega) June 7, 2019

Although it may seem weird to some that Paltrow genuinely did not remember being in the film, considering the secretive nature of MCU film sets, it does make a little bit of sense.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in May, “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland (who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man) admitted that he had absolutely no idea that he was filming a funeral scene for “Avengers: Endgame” when he arrived on set for the shoot.

“I was told it was a wedding,” he said.