Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Her 'Spider-Man' Goof And It Doesn't Help

Gwyneth Paltrow on Wednesday tried to explain the widely publicized brain freeze a few months ago in which she forgot her role in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The Oscar-winning actor, who was visiting “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” appeared on Jon Favreau’s cooking show in June. When Favreau brought up the topic of the film, Paltrow seemed to have no clue she acted in the 2017 superhero adventure, despite reminders from Favreau, who had a role in the flick as well.

Paltrow insisted she was not in the movie, touching off a social media frenzy.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Paltrow had her say.

“I just got confused,” she said. “There’s so many of these wonderful Marvel interconnecting movies and I thought that it was an “Avengers” movie, but it was not.”

Kimmel then asked the Goop founder if Spider-Man himself, played by Tom Holland, was offended.

“I never actually saw the movie,” Paltrow replied. “I mean, wait, cut that out! Take that back!”

Watch the interview above, or skip to 2:15 for the “Spider-Man” discussion.