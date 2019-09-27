Gwyneth Paltrow’s style is like Madonna: constantly in a state of reinvention and best, if you ask us, in the ’90s. There was brunette Gwyn, matching with Brad Pitt Gwyn, wearing a totally off-theme outfit to the Met Gala Gwyn, jumpsuit of your nightmares Gwyn, Goop Gwyn ― the list goes on.

When she’s not making headlines for Goop’s medical claims, the princess of polarization routinely does for her sartorial pursuits, whether iconic, like her 1999 Ralph Lauren Oscars gown, or memeworthy, like the walk seen ’round social media at the 2019 Emmys.

In honor of her 47th birthday on Sept. 27, along with the premiere of her delicious-looking show “The Politician,” premiering on Netflix the same day, take a look back at some of her best fashion moments over the years.