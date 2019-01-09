Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Thumbs-Up To BDSM Finger Comment

That saucy Gwyneth Paltrow.

The actress and Goop founder reacted to a comment, posted to an Instagram meme account, in which a woman says a new person in her life tied her up and digitally penetrated her butt. “Life is about growth,” the woman wrote.

To which Paltrow’s account appeared to reply: “Preach.”

Paltrow may have been responding strictly to the “growth” part, but the “Shakespeare in Love” Oscar-winner hasn’t been shy about showing her naughty side on social media. Like here and here:

The original comment appears to have been posted in April. A rep for Paltrow didn’t immediately answer a request for comment.

So, maybe Paltrow didn’t spark the yoga trend, but she keeps being Gwyneth. And that can be entertaining.