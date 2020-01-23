Gwyneth Paltrow Speaks Out On 'Smells Like My Vagina' Candle Uproar

Gwyneth Paltrow on Wednesday gave “Late Night” viewers a whiff of her thoughts about developing the candle for her Goop brand that she named “This Smells Like My Vagina.” (See the video above.)

The candle immediately sold out on the Oscar winner’s Goop lifestyle site, but also prompted criticism.

Paltrow joked to host Seth Meyers that she was high on magic mushrooms when she kiddingly declared the fragrance had a scent like her lady parts. Then she got a bit more serious.

“It was really funny to us, but also a little bit punk rock,” she said. “I think women, a lot of us, have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our bodies or whatever. So this is a little bit of a subversive candle for all of us out there.”

At $75 per candle, probably not all of us.