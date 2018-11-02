It’s been a month since Gwyneth Paltrow tied the knot with TV producer Brad Falchuk and we’re finally getting a look at the couple’s big day.

On Friday, Paltrow shared photos and details from the Sept. 29 nuptials, held at her home in Amagansett, New York, on her lifestyle site Goop.com. And as you’d expect, they looked absolutely gorgeous.

She also shared a photo of her cap-sleeved Valentino wedding dress on Instagram.

There were 70 guests at the intimate celebration, including famous faces such as Cameron Diaz, Jerry Seinfeld and Rob Lowe. According to Goop, the reception was “a dance party for the ages.”

In an interview with Marie Claire U.K., Paltrow revealed that she hadn’t planned on getting married again and that being with Falchuk changed her mind.

“I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I’m very much the marrying kind,” she told the magazine. “I love being a wife. I love making a home.”