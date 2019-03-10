Gwyneth Paltrow mocked herself and her Goop empire in a surprise appearance on “Weekend Update,” posing as manager Fifer in Paltrow’s new age cosmetics and lifestyle company.

Cast member Heidi Gardner played a ditzy employee so completely stumped by the actual nature of ingredients that she feared she would be fired. “Fifer” assured her that Paltrow doesn’t believe in firing but in “conscious unemploying,” a wicked reference to Paltrow’s term for her divorce from Chris Martin as “conscious uncoupling.”

“Fifer” also referred to Himalayan salt she was hawking on the program as “angry sugar.”

Asked what Goop stands for, both women chimed in: “Gwyneth opens our paychecks.”