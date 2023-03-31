What's Hot

Right-Wing Judge Invalidates Free Preventive Care

Trump's GOP Allies Outraged Over His 'Witch Hunt' Indictment

Maggie Haberman Delivers Frightening Warning On Trump: 'He Can't Control This'

McCarthy Breaks With Trump On Whether Vladimir Putin Is A Dictator

Florida Principal Who Tried To Give Elon Musk Impersonator $100,000 Resigns

Republicans Are Latching On To A New Conspiracy Theory — And It's Comically Absurd

New FBI Docs: Las Vegas Mass Shooter Was Angry At Casinos

Multiple Women Accuse Producer Sebastian Bear-McClard Of Sexual Misconduct: Report

Husband Who Allegedly Googled Body Disposal Information Now Indicted In Wife's Death

Keanu Reeves Made This Very Thoughtful Gift For 'John Wick' Stunt Performers

Eric Trump Fumes Over A Pharmacy Chain In The Wake Of Dad's Indictment

Pence Says Of Trump Indictment, 'No One Is Above The Law,' But Calls It 'Outrageous'

EntertainmentGwyneth Paltrow

Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered To Her Accuser After Ski Crash Verdict

The Oscar-winning actor and wellness guru spoke to plaintiff Terry Sanderson as she left court.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

|

Gwyneth Paltrow wished her accuser Terry Sanderson well after a jury on Thursday cleared the Oscar-winning actor and wellness guru of causing the retired optometrist long-lasting injuries in a 2016 skiing collision.

Paltrow leaned in to whisper something to Sanderson as she left the court in Park City, Utah. The Goop founder’s comments were not audible on the courtroom’s live feed.

But Sanderson later revealed to reporters that Paltrow told him: “I wish you well.”

Sanderson, per The Associated Press, replied: “Thank you dear.”

Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, left, as she walks out of the courtroom following the reading of the verdict in their lawsuit trial.
Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, left, as she walks out of the courtroom following the reading of the verdict in their lawsuit trial.
via Associated Press

Sanderson described the verdict as “very disappointing.”

His lawsuit sought $300,000 in damages from Paltrow over the crash.

Paltrow countersued for $1 and her legal fees.

Both sides offered conflicting versions of what led to their collision.

The jury blamed Sanderson “100%.”

On Instagram, Paltrow wrote after the verdict: “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Instagram
Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community