Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Best Emmys Moment For Her Ridiculously Dainty Walk

Well, someone could’ve used some Goop.

Actor and lifestyle doyenne Gwyneth Paltrow bestowed yet another gift upon the internet Sunday night when she presented the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2019 Emmy Awards (which went to Jodie Comer of “Killing Eve”).

Outfitted in a narrow skirt that didn’t offer much room for strutting, the Oscar-winning actor delicately teetered across the stage at the award ceremony in the smallest, daintiest steps imaginable. Her careful walk, combined with Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” playing in the background, made for a truly bizarre and hilarious moment.

Gwyneth awkwardly walking to the tune of Superstition is surreal and sending me 💀

pic.twitter.com/coakYPaokS — Ryan 🦆 (@RyanstheMeek) September 23, 2019

And folks on Twitter drank it up like it was Moon Juice. Check out the very funny things they had to say below.

the goopery that this slow walk has pic.twitter.com/SwzNVnbLy6 — michael blackmon (@blackmon) September 23, 2019

Going from my bed to my fridge wrapped up in the comforter: pic.twitter.com/pFuGXwfMpF — Bedder (@itgetsbedder) September 23, 2019

She’s got to keep that jade egg in place — Candy Jean (@candyjean) September 23, 2019

Getting back to the house for thanksgiving dinner after going on “a walk”pic.twitter.com/paO7RXoWwT — Andrew Spena (@iamsosorry) September 23, 2019

Internalizing Gwyneth’s slow walk for the next time some idiot tries to hold the door open for me even though I am clearly too far away: pic.twitter.com/Z4JsMYQBY7 — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) September 23, 2019

Gwyneth Paltrow will still be trying to walk back to her seat. https://t.co/Dbi5zd9E5j pic.twitter.com/xlwLAAvbiD — Marcos (@MarcoMateoOchoa) September 23, 2019