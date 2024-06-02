Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Message To Critics: 'No Such Thing As A Perfect Victim'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Image

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is speaking out against the criticism and the public’s mixed perception of her since getting released from prison.

On Thursday, she told “Good Morning America” there is “no such thing as a perfect victim.”

“You’re often portrayed either as the victim of Munchausen, or the murderer. What do you want people to know about you?” GMA’s Juju Chang asked Blanchard.

“I’m starting to think they want a perfect victim. ... In their mind, the perfect victim would have died,” she said.

Blanchard was the victim of abuse by her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who was believed to have Munchausen syndrome by proxy. In 2016, Blanchard was sentenced to eight years in prison after she was found guilty for aiding her ex-boyfriend in the murder of her mother. She was released in 2023 and since has gained nearly 10 million followers on TikTok and become an idol for Gen Z.

“So now that I survived and the perpetrator of the abuse is the one that died, then I’m getting the hate,” she told Chang.

Last month Blanchard was on a panel at An Evening With Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies FYC Event in Los Angeles, California, where she shared that the attention she’s received after her release from prison has affected her mental health.

“I’m very much an introvert. And so coming out and this media storm hit me, and I was... At first, I really, really was touched by the positivity that people were showing me,” she said. “And then, as social media began, and how it always does, it turned negative. It started to have a negative effect on my mental health.”