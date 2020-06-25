Ha Ha Clinton-Dix of the Dallas Cowboys isn’t scheduled to play his previous team, the Chicago Bears, this season. But he did face some real bears on Tuesday.

Viral security footage shows Clinton-Dix, riding a scooter, encountering the wild pair as he glides past a stopped car. He hops off the scooter when he spots the bears and runs the other way. Both bears react pretty much the same way as the unmanned scooter hurtles in their direction.