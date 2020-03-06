Hachette Book Group Cancels Woody Allen's Memoir

The Hachette Book Group has decided not to publish Woody Allen’s memoir, “Apropos of Nothing,” after employees of the company walked out of work on Thursday to protest its decision to publish his book.

Allen’s daughter, Dylan Farrow, has said that he sexually abused her when she was a child.

Allen has repeatedly denied the allegation. His memoir was originally scheduled to be released on April 7.

In a statement obtained by Publishers Weekly, the company said it decided to cancel its deal with Allen after leadership had “extensive conversations with our staff and others.”

“After listening, we came to the conclusion that moving forward with publication would not be feasible for HBG,” the statement read.

“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one,” according to the statement. “At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard.”

The company will return the rights to “Apropos of Nothing” to Allen.

Earlier this week, journalist Ronan Farrow, Allen’s estranged son, slammed the publisher for signing a deal with Allen while also working on his book “Catch and Kill,” which came out in October and examined rampant sexual assault and abuse by powerful figures within the entertainment industry.

Ronan Farrow announced he was cutting ties with Hachette Book Group because of Allen’s memoir.

Dylan Farrow spoke out against the book deal on Monday, calling it “deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother.”

My statement on the disappointing and, frankly shocking, news from @HachetteUS today. pic.twitter.com/h0zuAi0T7l — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) March 3, 2020

HuffPost has reached out to Hachette for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more.