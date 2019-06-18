Arizona To Revoke Hacienda HealthCare’s License After Maggots Found On Patient

The Arizona Department of Health Services has issued an intent to revoke the license of Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix after maggots were discovered near a surgical incision under a patient’s gauze bandage.

The same facility made headlines in December when an incapacitated woman gave birth to a full-term baby after being raped by a nurse who worked there.

The health department announced its decision Friday based on findings from a recent survey and reports of “an extremely disturbing incident involving inadequate patient care,” The Arizona Republic reported.

Officials say Hacienda HealthCare staff notified them on Thursday that maggots had been found on a 28-year-old male resident, according to the Republic.

Hacienda HealthCare spokesman David Leibowitz told the outlet that “a small number” of the fly larvae were discovered on the patient Wednesday. He was reportedly transferred to a hospital for treatment and then returned to Hacienda HealthCare. But staff found “a few more maggots” on the patient Thursday, according to Leibowitz.

Neither Hacienda HealthCare nor Arizona’s Department of Health Services immediately returned HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Revoking Hacienda HealthCare’s license will not shut down the facility, but give the state more oversight, reported The Associated Press.

Hacienda’s board of directors had proposed shuttering the facility after the severely disabled woman gave birth in December to the apparent surprise of employees who worked there. The nurse accused of raping her has pleaded not guilty.

The state of Arizona decided to regulate the 60-bed facility instead of shutting it down to avoid displacing patients.

The facility had recently been issued its license in April after Arizona lawmakers passed legislation requiring intermediate care facilities like Hacienda HealthCare to be licensed.